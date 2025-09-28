Mumbai Braces Amidst Red Alert: Torrential Downpour Hits City
Mumbai experienced heavy overnight rains with a 'red alert' warning issued, as more than 100 mm rainfall hit parts of the city. Local trains faced delays, while buses ran smoothly. The IMD predicts ongoing heavy rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds with possible extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas.
Amid warnings of a 'red alert,' Mumbai saw significant overnight rainfall, with the downpour easing by Sunday morning.
The India Meteorological Department reported more than 100 mm of rain in parts of south Mumbai over the past 24 hours, affecting local transport services with train delays, though bus operations remained unaffected.
Authorities brace for further disruptions as the IMD forecasts continued 'heavy to very heavy' rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, warning of potential extreme rainfall in some areas.
