Mumbai Braces Amidst Red Alert: Torrential Downpour Hits City

Amid warnings of a 'red alert,' Mumbai saw significant overnight rainfall, with the downpour easing by Sunday morning.

The India Meteorological Department reported more than 100 mm of rain in parts of south Mumbai over the past 24 hours, affecting local transport services with train delays, though bus operations remained unaffected.

Authorities brace for further disruptions as the IMD forecasts continued 'heavy to very heavy' rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, warning of potential extreme rainfall in some areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)