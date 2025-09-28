Left Menu

Dramatic Trawler Rescue Off Goa Coast Amid Weather Warnings

A trawler capsized near Mobor Beach, Goa, prompting a successful rescue operation for 27 fishermen. Coastal police, lifeguards, and locals carried out the mission using jet-skis. The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow alert' warning of heavy rains, advising fishermen to avoid sea ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:04 IST
A dramatic rescue operation unfolded off the Goa coast early Sunday when a trawler carrying 27 fishermen capsized near Mobor Beach. Authorities quickly scrambled a team comprising coastal police, state-appointed lifeguards, and local fishermen to assist in the emergency.

Despite the daunting conditions, the rescue team managed to safely ferry all fishermen back to shore, utilizing jet-skis provided by the lifeguards and local volunteers. Fortunately, none of the fishermen required medical attention, according to police officials.

The incident coincides with a 'yellow alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department, predicting heavy rains in Goa through October 1. Fishermen in the region have been advised to stay away from the sea during this period.

