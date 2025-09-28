Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

On Sunday, Vietnam undertook mass evacuations from central and northern provinces as Typhoon Bualoi advanced more swiftly than anticipated. The storm was predicted to bring winds reaching up to 133 kph and cause storm surges and downpours that might result in flash floods and landslides.

As of 4 am, Bualoi was approximately 200 km east of central Vietnam, progressing northwest, and expected to arrive between Quang Tri and Nghe An provinces by 6 pm. Fishing activities were prohibited in the anticipated path, and evacuations were ordered by evening in vulnerable zones, with Da Nang relocating 210,000 individuals and Hue moving 32,000 to safety.

With four coastal airports, including Danang International, suspending operations, regional flights were shuffled. Heavy rains since Saturday submerged central provinces, causing substantial disruptions including flooding in Hue, where streets were inundated and at least one person went missing.

