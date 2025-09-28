Left Menu

Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

Vietnam evacuated thousands as Typhoon Bualoi neared, threatening central and northern provinces with strong winds, storm surges, and heavy rain. Fishing bans were enforced, relocations arranged, and airports closed. Risks of flash floods and landslides increased in affected areas as the storm continued its path.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:05 IST
Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

On Sunday, Vietnam undertook mass evacuations from central and northern provinces as Typhoon Bualoi advanced more swiftly than anticipated. The storm was predicted to bring winds reaching up to 133 kph and cause storm surges and downpours that might result in flash floods and landslides.

As of 4 am, Bualoi was approximately 200 km east of central Vietnam, progressing northwest, and expected to arrive between Quang Tri and Nghe An provinces by 6 pm. Fishing activities were prohibited in the anticipated path, and evacuations were ordered by evening in vulnerable zones, with Da Nang relocating 210,000 individuals and Hue moving 32,000 to safety.

With four coastal airports, including Danang International, suspending operations, regional flights were shuffled. Heavy rains since Saturday submerged central provinces, causing substantial disruptions including flooding in Hue, where streets were inundated and at least one person went missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Patiala House courts.

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Pa...

 India
2
South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

 Global
3
Tropical Turmoil: Imelda and Humberto Threaten the Atlantic

Tropical Turmoil: Imelda and Humberto Threaten the Atlantic

 United States
4
Drone Assault on Ukraine: A City Under Siege

Drone Assault on Ukraine: A City Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025