West Bengal Braces for Torrential Rain: Emergency Measures in Effect

The West Bengal government has swung into action following forecasts of heavy rainfall starting October 1, according to a senior official. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed all relevant departments to stay on high alert.

Regrettably, twelve lives have already been lost due to recent downpours and related incidents across the metropolis and nearby areas. In response, an emergency control room has been established, which will be manned by a senior IAS officer to ensure round-the-clock monitoring amid the festive season.

The India Meteorological Department has indicated probable low-pressure development in the Bay of Bengal, predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for West Bengal from October 2-4. Fishermen are warned against venturing into the sea due to anticipated rough conditions.