Left Menu

West Bengal Braces for Torrential Rain: Emergency Measures in Effect

The West Bengal government has implemented emergency measures in anticipation of heavy rainfall predictions starting October 1. The Chief Minister has instructed officials to remain vigilant. A control room will operate 24/7 throughout the festive season to handle any arising emergencies, as severe weather conditions are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-09-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 08:46 IST
West Bengal Braces for Torrential Rain: Emergency Measures in Effect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has swung into action following forecasts of heavy rainfall starting October 1, according to a senior official. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed all relevant departments to stay on high alert.

Regrettably, twelve lives have already been lost due to recent downpours and related incidents across the metropolis and nearby areas. In response, an emergency control room has been established, which will be manned by a senior IAS officer to ensure round-the-clock monitoring amid the festive season.

The India Meteorological Department has indicated probable low-pressure development in the Bay of Bengal, predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for West Bengal from October 2-4. Fishermen are warned against venturing into the sea due to anticipated rough conditions.

TRENDING

1
Three killed, 20 injured as bus rams into truck in Gujarat's Botad district: Police.

Three killed, 20 injured as bus rams into truck in Gujarat's Botad district:...

 India
2
Lamine Yamal's Impactful Return Spurs Barcelona to Victory

Lamine Yamal's Impactful Return Spurs Barcelona to Victory

 Spain
3
Showdown at the White House: Government Shutdown Looms

Showdown at the White House: Government Shutdown Looms

 United States
4
Victory Illuminated: India's Asia Cup Triumph

Victory Illuminated: India's Asia Cup Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025