West Bengal Braces for Torrential Rain: Emergency Measures in Effect
The West Bengal government has implemented emergency measures in anticipation of heavy rainfall predictions starting October 1. The Chief Minister has instructed officials to remain vigilant. A control room will operate 24/7 throughout the festive season to handle any arising emergencies, as severe weather conditions are expected.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal government has swung into action following forecasts of heavy rainfall starting October 1, according to a senior official. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed all relevant departments to stay on high alert.
Regrettably, twelve lives have already been lost due to recent downpours and related incidents across the metropolis and nearby areas. In response, an emergency control room has been established, which will be manned by a senior IAS officer to ensure round-the-clock monitoring amid the festive season.
The India Meteorological Department has indicated probable low-pressure development in the Bay of Bengal, predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for West Bengal from October 2-4. Fishermen are warned against venturing into the sea due to anticipated rough conditions.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Deluge: State Grapples with Heavy Rains and Floods
Maharashtra Gears Up for Heavy Rainfall with Orange Alert Issued
Nashik Faces Flood Threat Amid Heavy Rainfall: An Urgent Red Alert Issued
Maharashtra CM Intensifies Flood Relief as Heavy Rainfall Strikes
Heavy Rainfall and Rescue Efforts in Maharashtra: A State Overcomes Deluge