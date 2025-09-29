Orange Roughy Catch Limits Slashed to Safeguard Fisheries in New Zealand

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones has announced sweeping changes to New Zealand’s fisheries management, with catch limits for Chatham Rise and southern New Zealand orange roughy being more than halved in response to scientific evidence of depletion and extensive public consultation. The adjustments are part of the government’s October 2025 Sustainability Review, which balances conservation needs with industry growth opportunities.

Major Reduction for Orange Roughy

The most significant change is the reduction of the total allowable catch (TAC) for orange roughy from 4,995 tonnes to 2,349 tonnes across the Chatham Rise and southern New Zealand regions. Within this, the east and south Chatham Rise sub-area will see its voluntary catch limit fall dramatically from 2,755 tonnes to 324 tonnes, reflecting the sharpest decline.

Minister Jones emphasized that the fishery is “under pressure” and requires decisive action to recover. He also noted that officials will explore further protection for orange roughy spawning areas, with new policy advice expected by early 2026.

Blue Cod Fisheries Under Pressure

Alongside orange roughy, blue cod stocks are facing restrictions:

Taranaki–Wellington (BCO 8): Commercial catch limit drops from 34 tonnes to 5 tonnes; recreational daily bag limit reduced to 2 per fisher .

East Coast South Island (BCO 3): Commercial limit lowered from 130 tonnes to 99 tonnes; recreational daily bag limit set at 10 per fisher .

Southland (BCO 5): Recreational limit reduced to 10 per fisher.

Jones said these changes are necessary to ease fishing pressure and protect long-term sustainability. Further engagement with tangata whenua, recreational groups, and commercial operators is planned to refine blue cod management.

Stocks with Increased Catch Limits

Not all adjustments were cuts. Several healthy fisheries are now permitted higher catch levels, boosting supply for domestic and export markets. These include:

Blue mackerel (EMA 1 & EMA 7): Increases along both North and South Island coasts.

Gemfish (SKI 3 & SKI 7): Increases across the South Island, Chatham Islands, Taranaki, and Wellington.

Rig (SPO 7): Increased in the West Coast and top of the South Island.

Snapper (SNA 7): Boosted limits for the top and west coast of the South Island.

Other increases apply to smooth skate, redbait, and silver warehou.

“These thriving fisheries provide more fish for New Zealand households, export opportunities, and job security across the seafood industry,” Jones said.

Stocks with Reduced Limits

Several other species will see reduced catch levels, including:

Jack mackerel (JMA 1)

Leatherjacket (LEA 1)

Frostfish (FRO 1)

Dark ghost shark (GSH 7)

Alfonsino (BYX 7)

Pāua (PAU 2 & PAU 5A)

Rough skate (RSK 3)

These cuts reflect growing evidence of overfishing or vulnerability.

Deemed Value Rate Adjustments

The review also includes changes to deemed value rates (penalties for overfishing) for species such as snapper, rig, blue cod, gemfish, blue mackerel, and school shark. This is designed to ensure compliance and discourage over-catch.

Balancing Conservation and Industry

Jones highlighted the importance of the twice-yearly sustainability reviews, stressing that they allow flexibility—reductions when stocks are under pressure, and increases when recovery or abundance is proven.

He also acknowledged the importance of public input: “The submissions from fishers, tangata whenua, and community groups directly shaped the advice and the decisions I have made.”

Implementation Timeline

All changes announced will take effect from 1 October 2025. Fisheries New Zealand will continue monitoring outcomes closely, ensuring that future reviews maintain the balance between ecological sustainability and economic benefit.