Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable Development

The ET Edge Global Sustainability Alliance 7th Annual Meeting was held in New Delhi, bringing together policy makers, corporate leaders and innovators to discuss India's progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals. With a theme of collaboration, the event showcased initiatives promoting sustainability in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 11:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ET Edge Global Sustainability Alliance 7th Annual Meeting convened in New Delhi, drawing attention to India's path towards sustainable development alongside distinguished policymakers, corporate leaders, and global representatives. Key figures, including UNDP India's Dr. Angela Lusigi and industry giants, shared insights on achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prominent individuals accentuated the vital role of innovation, governance, and international cooperation in advancing sustainability. Leaders highlighted India's economic growth trajectory, outlining plans to balance development with climate resilience, and a commitment to building an inclusive, climate-resilient economy.

The meeting also introduced initiatives like the 'Planet Buddy' campaign, promoting plastic pollution awareness. By exploring renewable energy, smart city development, and the circular economy, the alliance seeks to drive measurable progress, paving the way for a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.

