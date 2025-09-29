Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable Development

The ET Edge Global Sustainability Alliance 7th Annual Meeting convened in New Delhi, drawing attention to India's path towards sustainable development alongside distinguished policymakers, corporate leaders, and global representatives. Key figures, including UNDP India's Dr. Angela Lusigi and industry giants, shared insights on achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prominent individuals accentuated the vital role of innovation, governance, and international cooperation in advancing sustainability. Leaders highlighted India's economic growth trajectory, outlining plans to balance development with climate resilience, and a commitment to building an inclusive, climate-resilient economy.

The meeting also introduced initiatives like the 'Planet Buddy' campaign, promoting plastic pollution awareness. By exploring renewable energy, smart city development, and the circular economy, the alliance seeks to drive measurable progress, paving the way for a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.