Hiranandani Sands: Alibaug's Next Luxury Coastal Haven

Real estate giant Hiranandani Communities has announced plans to develop a sprawling 225-acre township in Alibaug, close to Mumbai, under the name 'Hiranandani Sands'. Touted for its luxurious offerings, the project is projected to generate a staggering Rs 17,000 crore in revenue.

The ambitious township will feature a collection of luxury homes, signature villas, and branded serviced apartments, catering to the booming demand for premium coastal living among domestic and NRI investors. The initiative is further bolstered by improved connectivity throughout the region, including sea, road, rail, and air links.

Founder and Managing Director Niranjan Hiranandani highlighted the transformative potential of the project for Alibaug's real estate landscape. The township's first phase has already seen significant success with three residential towers comprising 330 units, which sold out during launch. This marks another milestone for the Hiranandani Group, furthering its expansive portfolio that spans residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)