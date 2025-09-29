Left Menu

Hiranandani Sands: Alibaug's Next Luxury Coastal Haven

Hiranandani Communities is launching a 225-acre township in Alibaug named 'Hiranandani Sands,' with an expected revenue of Rs 17,000 crore. The development will feature luxury homes, villas, and serviced apartments, aiming to attract both domestic and NRI investors amid growing demand for premium coastal living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:53 IST
Hiranandani Sands: Alibaug's Next Luxury Coastal Haven
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate giant Hiranandani Communities has announced plans to develop a sprawling 225-acre township in Alibaug, close to Mumbai, under the name 'Hiranandani Sands'. Touted for its luxurious offerings, the project is projected to generate a staggering Rs 17,000 crore in revenue.

The ambitious township will feature a collection of luxury homes, signature villas, and branded serviced apartments, catering to the booming demand for premium coastal living among domestic and NRI investors. The initiative is further bolstered by improved connectivity throughout the region, including sea, road, rail, and air links.

Founder and Managing Director Niranjan Hiranandani highlighted the transformative potential of the project for Alibaug's real estate landscape. The township's first phase has already seen significant success with three residential towers comprising 330 units, which sold out during launch. This marks another milestone for the Hiranandani Group, furthering its expansive portfolio that spans residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

 India
2
DU Breaks Ground on New High-Tech Hostel for Students

DU Breaks Ground on New High-Tech Hostel for Students

 India
3
Cricket Victories and Political Analogies: The Operation Sindoor Debate

Cricket Victories and Political Analogies: The Operation Sindoor Debate

 India
4
Supreme Court to Hear Plea Over Religious Activities at Gwalior's Historic Dargah

Supreme Court to Hear Plea Over Religious Activities at Gwalior's Historic D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025