Sudan's Flood Crisis: Dam Dispute Raises Tensions

Sudan has declared a 'red alert' across five provinces as it braces for potential floods along the Nile River. Rising water levels, linked to the Blue and White Nile tributaries, prompted the Sudanese irrigation ministry to issue the warning, urging residents in affected areas to remain cautious and protect their homes and farmland.

The flooding is significantly attributed to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), recently inaugurated to boost Ethiopia's economy by doubling its electricity generation capacity. However, locals and experts like Professor Abbas Sharaky from Cairo University highlight mismanagement issues. Sudan, although benefiting from the dam's water flow, faces challenges as the project's turbines failed to regulate the dam's reservoir, worsening the current flood risk.

Amid growing regional tension, Egypt criticizes Ethiopia's handling of the dam, claiming it undermines Nile River water rights. Ethiopian Water Minister Habtamu Itefa Geleta argues that GERD has helped reduce flooding through water storage during the rainy season. The ongoing dispute intensifies as Sudan grapples with the immediate threat to its agricultural regions.

