Rajasthan's Development Renaissance: Transforming Sanganer

In a display of commitment to state-wide development, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reaffirmed the government's dedication to propelling all 200 assembly constituencies in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony for projects worth over Rs 700 crore in the Sanganer area, he emphasized the importance of this industrial and cultural hub for Jaipur and Rajasthan.

The initiatives span sectors such as electricity, roads, education, and urban development, aiming to elevate Rajasthan's status as a leading state in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'double engine' governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)