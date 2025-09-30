Left Menu

Developing Nations Demand Climate Action at UN

Leaders from developing nations urged wealthy countries at the United Nations General Assembly to fulfill their climate finance commitments. They emphasized that rich nations, being major historical polluters, are obligated to address the damages by funding efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change in vulnerable regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 01:53 IST
Developing Nations Demand Climate Action at UN
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the United Nations General Assembly, leaders from developing countries issued a pressing appeal to wealthy nations, urging them to honor their climate finance promises. Addressing the assembly, Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine highlighted the pressing need for funds to combat the ravages of climate change in atoll nations.

Despite past commitments, affluent countries have struggled to meet financial targets, falling short of the necessary support for countries hit hardest by environmental changes. Nations like the U.S., historically significant emitters of greenhouse gases, face mounting criticism for not adequately funding climate resilience efforts.

The call for action, echoed by several leaders, underscored the dire financial trade-offs developing nations confront due to climate-induced challenges. Germany pledged an increased contribution, while other global leaders like those from Tuvalu and Palau stressed the urgency of equitable and simplified climate financing.

TRENDING

1
Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

 United States
2
Tensions Rise as Gaza Peace Proposal Unveiled

Tensions Rise as Gaza Peace Proposal Unveiled

 Egypt
3
Palestinian Authority Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

Palestinian Authority Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

 Global
4
Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza

Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025