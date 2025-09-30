Developing Nations Demand Climate Action at UN

At the United Nations General Assembly, leaders from developing countries issued a pressing appeal to wealthy nations, urging them to honor their climate finance promises. Addressing the assembly, Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine highlighted the pressing need for funds to combat the ravages of climate change in atoll nations.

Despite past commitments, affluent countries have struggled to meet financial targets, falling short of the necessary support for countries hit hardest by environmental changes. Nations like the U.S., historically significant emitters of greenhouse gases, face mounting criticism for not adequately funding climate resilience efforts.

The call for action, echoed by several leaders, underscored the dire financial trade-offs developing nations confront due to climate-induced challenges. Germany pledged an increased contribution, while other global leaders like those from Tuvalu and Palau stressed the urgency of equitable and simplified climate financing.