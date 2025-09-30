Tragedy Strikes as Indonesian School Building Collapses, Sparking Rescue Mission

Rescuers tirelessly worked to bring oxygen and water to students trapped under debris after a school building collapsed in Sidoarjo, Indonesia. The tragedy left dozens injured and one confirmed dead, with 65 students presumed trapped as efforts continued into Tuesday morning.

Teams, including police, soldiers, and local residents, pulled eight survivors from the rubble after more than eight hours of rescue efforts. Reports indicated an expected rise in fatalities as more bodies were spotted amid the wreckage.

Panicked families and relatives gathered at the site and local hospitals, anxiously seeking news on their missing loved ones. Authorities suspect a construction violation as the cause of the collapse, with investigations underway.