Rajasthan Braces for Rainfall Surge: Weather Alert Issued

A new weather system is poised to make its mark on Rajasthan, bringing anticipated rainfall to several areas starting Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur.

Officials report that a well-defined low-pressure zone currently resides over Kutch, coupled with an active trough line over northwestern Rajasthan. These conditions are anticipated to prompt light to moderate rain in regions such as Shekhawati, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Bikaner on Tuesday, with the possibility of heavy downpours in some locations.

The weather department also predicts continued thunderstorm activity accompanied by rain in the state over the next few days. Notably, a new low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, with an active western disturbance expected between October 5 and 8, potentially increasing rainfall during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)