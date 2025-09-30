Left Menu

Rivers in Spate: Flood Alert in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued warnings as floodwater inflows in Godavari and Krishna rivers reach critical levels. Significant inflow and outflow are recorded at Dowleswaram and Prakasam Barrage, prompting continued warnings and alerting riparian residents to potential dangers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:10 IST
Rivers in Spate: Flood Alert in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flood alerts have been issued in Andhra Pradesh following a dramatic rise in inflow and outflow levels in the Godavari and Krishna rivers. At Dowleswaram, the Godavari's flow exceeded 10.2 lakh cusecs by Tuesday morning, according to APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain.

Meanwhile, water levels at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada showed an increase, crossing 6.4 lakh cusecs and threatening to reach 7 lakh cusecs by afternoon. Officials reported continued second-level warnings here and alerted communities living near the rivers.

Similar concerns have been raised at Srisailam Dam and Nagarjunasagar project, with the latter registering inflows above 6 lakh cusecs. Authorities are urging residents in affected areas to remain vigilant as water levels continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omega Seiki Launches Swayamgati - India's Autonomous Trailblazer

Omega Seiki Launches Swayamgati - India's Autonomous Trailblazer

 India
2
A Mega Gathering at Tube & Pipe Fair 2025 Set to Transform India's Steel Industry

A Mega Gathering at Tube & Pipe Fair 2025 Set to Transform India's Steel Ind...

 India
3
SERA Pioneers Decentralized Space Exploration through Blockchain

SERA Pioneers Decentralized Space Exploration through Blockchain

 India
4
Tragic LPG Explosion Claims More Lives in Mumbai

Tragic LPG Explosion Claims More Lives in Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025