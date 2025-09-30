Rivers in Spate: Flood Alert in Andhra Pradesh

Flood alerts have been issued in Andhra Pradesh following a dramatic rise in inflow and outflow levels in the Godavari and Krishna rivers. At Dowleswaram, the Godavari's flow exceeded 10.2 lakh cusecs by Tuesday morning, according to APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain.

Meanwhile, water levels at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada showed an increase, crossing 6.4 lakh cusecs and threatening to reach 7 lakh cusecs by afternoon. Officials reported continued second-level warnings here and alerted communities living near the rivers.

Similar concerns have been raised at Srisailam Dam and Nagarjunasagar project, with the latter registering inflows above 6 lakh cusecs. Authorities are urging residents in affected areas to remain vigilant as water levels continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)