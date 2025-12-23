Retail Inflows Poised for Record Growth in 2025 as Investors Eye AI, ETFs

Retail investment in U.S. stocks is set to reach unprecedented levels in 2025, fueled by individual investors who are heavily focusing on AI-related stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). With expected interest rate cuts serving as a catalyst, analysts believe this trend will usher in a robust market rally.

The influx of cash from retail investors in 2025 marks a 53% increase from the previous year's $197 billion, showing a 14% rise compared to the 2021 retail trading surge, J.P. Morgan data reveals. Retail trading has represented 20–25% of total market activity this year, peaking at 35% in April.

AI sector plays such as Nvidia and Palantir have emerged as retail investor favorites, mirroring 2021's pandemic-driven trading spikes. Moreover, ETFs, particularly those focusing on diverse assets like cryptocurrencies and commodities, have gained popularity, signaling a shift towards thematic investment strategies.