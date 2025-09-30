Left Menu

Delhi's Elevated Roads: Altering Water Flows and Impacting Drainage

Elevated road corridors and metro expansions in Delhi are significantly affecting the city's natural water drainage, according to a new Drainage Master Plan. The plan aims to address these challenges over 30 years, emphasizing water-sensitive planning to reduce waterlogging and improve urban resilience.

In an effort to mitigate traffic congestion and improve infrastructure, Delhi's government is facing unforeseen challenges. The recently unveiled Drainage Master Plan highlights that the construction of elevated roads and metro corridors is disrupting the natural water flow and drainage systems across the city.

The plan, with a projected cost of Rs 57,000 crore, outlines strategies for sustainable water management over the next three decades. It stresses the importance of integrating water-sensitive urban design into future infrastructure projects. Such measures aim to curb waterlogging issues exacerbated by rapid urban development.

Key projects like the Western Peripheral Expressway and the proposed elevated Ring Road have been noted for altering drainage patterns. These changes necessitate a careful balancing of urban growth with environmental considerations, ensuring infrastructure development does not compromise the city's water management systems.

