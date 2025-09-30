Left Menu

Ancient Marvels: The Camel Carvings of Arabia

Ancient hunter-gatherers carved life-sized animal images, including camels, on Arabian sandstone over 12,000 years ago, marking water sources. Found in northern Saudi Arabia, these engravings illustrate early desert survival. Luminescence dating shows they were crafted between 12,800 and 11,400 years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:33 IST
Ancient Marvels: The Camel Carvings of Arabia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

About 12,000 years ago, hunter-gatherers who roamed the Arabian desert carved life-sized images of camels and other animals on sandstone cliffs and boulders, marking water sources and illustrating how ancient people thrived in harsh environments.

The discovery, detailed by researchers, includes 60 rock art panels depicting over 130 animal images, primarily camels, across a 20-mile stretch south of the Nefud desert in northern Saudi Arabia. Some camel engravings measure more than 7 feet tall and 8.5 feet long.

The engravings indicate that these communities adapted to desert life by marking water sources with art, probably created between 12,800 and 11,400 years ago. These ancient artworks unveil how early humans expanded and survived in marginal landscapes.

