Ancient Marvels: The Camel Carvings of Arabia

About 12,000 years ago, hunter-gatherers who roamed the Arabian desert carved life-sized images of camels and other animals on sandstone cliffs and boulders, marking water sources and illustrating how ancient people thrived in harsh environments.

The discovery, detailed by researchers, includes 60 rock art panels depicting over 130 animal images, primarily camels, across a 20-mile stretch south of the Nefud desert in northern Saudi Arabia. Some camel engravings measure more than 7 feet tall and 8.5 feet long.

The engravings indicate that these communities adapted to desert life by marking water sources with art, probably created between 12,800 and 11,400 years ago. These ancient artworks unveil how early humans expanded and survived in marginal landscapes.