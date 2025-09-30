Typhoon Bualoi's Devastating Impact on Vietnam: A Tragic Search for the Missing

Typhoon Bualoi continues to unleash destruction across Vietnam, causing catastrophic flooding and landslides. The death toll has risen to at least 26, with 22 people still unaccounted for, including eight fishermen and a family of four tragically buried in a landslide in Tuyen Quang province.

The relentless rain, reaching up to 30 centimeters in some areas, has triggered flash floods and cut off communities, primarily in Son La, Lao Cai, and Nghe An provinces. In Yen Bai, river levels surged past emergency limits, forcing many residents to evacuate as floodwaters inundated homes.

In Hanoi, streets have turned into rivers, leading to flight disruptions at Noi Bai International Airport and school closures for 2.3 million students. Experts warn that climate change is intensifying such storms, making them more powerful and hazardous.

