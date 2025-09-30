Left Menu

Typhoon Bualoi's Devastating Impact on Vietnam: A Tragic Search for the Missing

Typhoon Bualoi has wreaked havoc in Vietnam, causing severe flooding and landslides. At least 26 people have been killed, with 22 still missing. Among the missing are eight fishermen and a family of four. Heavy rainfall continues across the region, leading to mass evacuations and school closures.

Updated: 30-09-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Typhoon Bualoi continues to unleash destruction across Vietnam, causing catastrophic flooding and landslides. The death toll has risen to at least 26, with 22 people still unaccounted for, including eight fishermen and a family of four tragically buried in a landslide in Tuyen Quang province.

The relentless rain, reaching up to 30 centimeters in some areas, has triggered flash floods and cut off communities, primarily in Son La, Lao Cai, and Nghe An provinces. In Yen Bai, river levels surged past emergency limits, forcing many residents to evacuate as floodwaters inundated homes.

In Hanoi, streets have turned into rivers, leading to flight disruptions at Noi Bai International Airport and school closures for 2.3 million students. Experts warn that climate change is intensifying such storms, making them more powerful and hazardous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

