Devastating Earthquake Strikes Central Philippines, Claims 69 Lives

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake in the central Philippines has claimed 69 lives, with over 150 injuries reported. The earthquake struck near Bogo city, causing significant damage and overwhelming hospitals. President Marcos Jr has assured swift relief efforts. Despite some infrastructure damage, Mactan-Cebu International Airport remains operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 09:29 IST
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Central Philippines, Claims 69 Lives
A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake has struck the central Philippines, resulting in 69 fatalities, according to disaster officials. The quake's epicenter was near Bogo city in Cebu province, and over 150 individuals have been injured as hospitals are inundated with victims.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has pledged rapid assistance, with high-level cabinet secretaries coordinating on-ground relief operations. Amid these dire circumstances, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the second busiest in the country, continues to function, although other areas such as San Remigio have been declared under a state of calamity to streamline aid efforts.

Vice Mayor Alfie Reynes has called for essential resources, including food, water, and rescue equipment, noting the compounding challenges of rainfall and power outages. Eyewitness accounts describe dramatic scenes, including residents fleeing their homes and witnessing the sea recede. The earthquake has also triggered numerous aftershocks, the most significant of which registered a magnitude of 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

