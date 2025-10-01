Delhi Experiences Cooler Weather with Moderate Air Quality
Delhi observed a cooler day with the temperature dipping below normal due to rainfall, as reported by the IMD. The city experienced a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle and 92% humidity. Air quality was moderate with an AQI reading of 107, indicating relatively better environmental conditions.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, slightly below the normal, indicating a cooler day for the national capital, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The city witnessed 38 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, and meteorologists predict a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle throughout the day. Humidity levels were noted to be a high 92% at 8:30 am.
Air quality remained in the 'moderate' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 107. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, a moderate AQI reflects a significant improvement compared to poor ratings.
