Delhi Experiences Cooler Weather with Moderate Air Quality

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, slightly below the normal, indicating a cooler day for the national capital, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city witnessed 38 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, and meteorologists predict a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle throughout the day. Humidity levels were noted to be a high 92% at 8:30 am.

Air quality remained in the 'moderate' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 107. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, a moderate AQI reflects a significant improvement compared to poor ratings.

(With inputs from agencies.)