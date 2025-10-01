Hurricane Havoc: Outer Banks Homes Succumb to Atlantic Fury

Five empty homes along North Carolina's Outer Banks were swallowed by the ocean due to Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda, according to the National Park Service. The latest incidents highlight the vulnerable position of beachfront properties in the region.

The residences, which had been perched on high stilts, gave way on a Tuesday afternoon in Buxton, a community encompassed by the string of islands forming the Outer Banks. This information was shared by Mike Barber from the park service.

No injuries have been reported, stated the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, although videos reveal structures tottering before succumbing to the powerful waves, creating a debris-clogged shoreline. Authorities caution further collapses could occur and have advised staying away from affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)