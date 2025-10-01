Left Menu

Hurricane Havoc: Outer Banks Homes Succumb to Atlantic Fury

Five unoccupied houses on North Carolina's Outer Banks collapsed into the ocean amid hurricanes, marking recent beachfront destruction. No injuries reported, but debris littered the shore, and further collapses loom. Erosion and sea level rise threaten structures, prompting safety advisories amid ongoing storm conditions and road closures.

Five empty homes along North Carolina's Outer Banks were swallowed by the ocean due to Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda, according to the National Park Service. The latest incidents highlight the vulnerable position of beachfront properties in the region.

The residences, which had been perched on high stilts, gave way on a Tuesday afternoon in Buxton, a community encompassed by the string of islands forming the Outer Banks. This information was shared by Mike Barber from the park service.

No injuries have been reported, stated the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, although videos reveal structures tottering before succumbing to the powerful waves, creating a debris-clogged shoreline. Authorities caution further collapses could occur and have advised staying away from affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

