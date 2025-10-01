The Deadliest Quake in a Decade Rocks the Philippines

A devastating magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the waters near Cebu in the central Philippines late Tuesday, resulting in over 60 fatalities and numerous injuries, marking it as the deadliest quake in the country since 2013.

The Philippines, renowned for being seismically vulnerable, is situated in the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' where seismic activity is frequent with over 1,000 quakes occurring annually. This latest quake underscores the archipelago's susceptibility to such natural disasters, with past incidents causing extensive damage and significant loss of life.

The country's history with earthquakes highlights prior deadly events such as the Moro Gulf quake in 1976 which claimed 5,000 lives. The Philippine islands endure an average of 826 quakes yearly, in stark contrast to the 176 annual quakes in the U.S. This continual seismic activity is a persistent threat to the region's infrastructure and safety.

