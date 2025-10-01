Left Menu

Central Philippines Reels from Devastating Earthquake: A Community Struggles to Recover

A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit central Philippines, killing at least 69 people and injuring many more. The quake struck near Cebu, causing power outages and damaging buildings. Rescue operations are ongoing amid continued aftershocks, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has pledged swift assistance to the affected regions.

01-10-2025
A deadly earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale shook the central Philippines, leaving at least 69 dead. The tremor struck near the island of Cebu late Tuesday, cutting power and causing extensive damage to buildings.

Rescue operations are underway, with the national disaster agency warning that casualty numbers could rise. Hospitals in the hardest-hit areas, like Bogo City, are overwhelmed as medical teams race to tend to the injured.

Presidential assurances of aid provide some hope, though challenges abound in locating victims and restoring infrastructure. Local authorities emphasize urgent needs for food, water, and rescue equipment as aftershocks continue to rattle the region.

