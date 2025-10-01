Left Menu

Quake and Collapse: Rescue Challenges in East Java

In East Java, Indonesia, rescuers face increased challenges recovering victims following a building collapse exacerbated by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake. The tragedy claimed three lives, left 91 missing, and injured dozens during students' prayers. Structural failures are to blame, complicating rescuers' efforts amid fears of further collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:57 IST
Rescuers in Indonesia's East Java province are working tirelessly to recover individuals trapped in the rubble of an Islamic school that collapsed, claiming three lives. Their efforts have been complicated by a recent earthquake that authorities believe compressed the debris further.

The 6.5 magnitude quake struck on Tuesday, challenging rescuers by reducing room for those trapped, said Emi Frizer from Indonesia's search and rescue agency. "Balancing the need for careful rescue operations with limited access increases recovery time," he noted.

Around 91 individuals remain missing, with 100 evacuated and dozens injured. The collapse was attributed to structural failures of the under-construction building. Efforts to disentangle the debris continue cautiously with authorities avoiding machinery that may further destabilize the site.

