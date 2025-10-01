Quake and Collapse: Rescue Challenges in East Java

Rescuers in Indonesia's East Java province are working tirelessly to recover individuals trapped in the rubble of an Islamic school that collapsed, claiming three lives. Their efforts have been complicated by a recent earthquake that authorities believe compressed the debris further.

The 6.5 magnitude quake struck on Tuesday, challenging rescuers by reducing room for those trapped, said Emi Frizer from Indonesia's search and rescue agency. "Balancing the need for careful rescue operations with limited access increases recovery time," he noted.

Around 91 individuals remain missing, with 100 evacuated and dozens injured. The collapse was attributed to structural failures of the under-construction building. Efforts to disentangle the debris continue cautiously with authorities avoiding machinery that may further destabilize the site.