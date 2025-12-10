Left Menu

Tragedy in Fez: Building Collapse Highlights Negligence Amidst Unrest

In Fez, Morocco, two neglected buildings collapsed, killing 19 and injuring 16. The structures had shown signs of disrepair, prompting criticism over the lack of preventive action. This incident unfolds amidst ongoing protests against poor living conditions, highlighting the country's socio-economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:30 IST
Tragedy in Fez: Building Collapse Highlights Negligence Amidst Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Fez, one of Morocco's oldest cities, tragedy struck early Wednesday as two buildings collapsed, leaving 19 dead and 16 injured. State media reported that the blocks had long shown signs of neglect.

Located in the Al-Mustaqbal neighborhood, the buildings housed eight families. Authorities swiftly responded with search and rescue operations. Fez, a city with historic significance dating back to the eighth century, was recently the site of protests over poor living conditions and public services.

The state news website SNRT highlighted the failure of preventive measures despite visible cracking in the buildings. The Interior Ministry has yet to comment. This incident underscores Morocco's socio-economic strain as the government juggles ambitious infrastructure projects and rising public discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025