Tragedy in Fez: Building Collapse Highlights Negligence Amidst Unrest

In Fez, one of Morocco's oldest cities, tragedy struck early Wednesday as two buildings collapsed, leaving 19 dead and 16 injured. State media reported that the blocks had long shown signs of neglect.

Located in the Al-Mustaqbal neighborhood, the buildings housed eight families. Authorities swiftly responded with search and rescue operations. Fez, a city with historic significance dating back to the eighth century, was recently the site of protests over poor living conditions and public services.

The state news website SNRT highlighted the failure of preventive measures despite visible cracking in the buildings. The Interior Ministry has yet to comment. This incident underscores Morocco's socio-economic strain as the government juggles ambitious infrastructure projects and rising public discontent.

