Tragic Building Collapse in Fez: A Wake-Up Call for Morocco's Infrastructure

In a tragic incident in Fez, Morocco, 22 people were killed and 16 others injured when two adjacent buildings collapsed overnight, according to the local prosecutor. The collapse occurred during an Aqiqah, a traditional Muslim celebration, in one of the buildings which was occupied.

The prosecutor has indicated that the current death toll is preliminary as investigations are underway. Survivors report previous signs of structural damage in the buildings, which were constructed in 2006 under a government scheme for former shantytown residents. The collapse has raised concerns about building safety and infrastructure in the region.

The incident comes in the wake of nationwide frustrations over deteriorating public services and living conditions, highlighted by recent protests. Fez, a city steeped in history and gearing up for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, faces lingering challenges in addressing these infrastructural concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)