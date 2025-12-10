Left Menu

Tragic Building Collapse in Fez: A Wake-Up Call for Morocco's Infrastructure

In Fez, Morocco, a building collapse claimed 22 lives and left 16 injured during an Aqiqah celebration. The buildings had shown prior signs of cracking, prompting multiple investigations. This incident marks one of the worst collapses in recent years and highlights widespread infrastructure issues amidst social unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:40 IST
Tragic Building Collapse in Fez: A Wake-Up Call for Morocco's Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident in Fez, Morocco, 22 people were killed and 16 others injured when two adjacent buildings collapsed overnight, according to the local prosecutor. The collapse occurred during an Aqiqah, a traditional Muslim celebration, in one of the buildings which was occupied.

The prosecutor has indicated that the current death toll is preliminary as investigations are underway. Survivors report previous signs of structural damage in the buildings, which were constructed in 2006 under a government scheme for former shantytown residents. The collapse has raised concerns about building safety and infrastructure in the region.

The incident comes in the wake of nationwide frustrations over deteriorating public services and living conditions, highlighted by recent protests. Fez, a city steeped in history and gearing up for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, faces lingering challenges in addressing these infrastructural concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025