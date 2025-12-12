Left Menu

Tragic Building Collapse in South Africa Claims Life, Traps Many

A multi-storey building under construction collapsed on a temple in Verulam, South Africa, resulting in at least one death and several injuries. The incident left numerous individuals trapped, with rescue operations underway. Initial reports suggest illegal construction without approved plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:47 IST
Tragic Building Collapse in South Africa Claims Life, Traps Many
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A fatal incident occurred in Verulam, north of Durban, South Africa, as a building under construction collapsed onto a temple, resulting in one confirmed death and numerous injuries.

Rescue missions are ongoing with at least six individuals reportedly trapped, communicating their positions via cell phones. The collapse involved the building's three or four storeys, with questions surrounding whether the trapped individuals were worshippers or workers.

The local EThekwini Municipality reveals the structure was being constructed illegally without approved plans, heightening concerns over safety standards at the site.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025