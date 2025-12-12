Tragic Building Collapse in South Africa Claims Life, Traps Many

A fatal incident occurred in Verulam, north of Durban, South Africa, as a building under construction collapsed onto a temple, resulting in one confirmed death and numerous injuries.

Rescue missions are ongoing with at least six individuals reportedly trapped, communicating their positions via cell phones. The collapse involved the building's three or four storeys, with questions surrounding whether the trapped individuals were worshippers or workers.

The local EThekwini Municipality reveals the structure was being constructed illegally without approved plans, heightening concerns over safety standards at the site.