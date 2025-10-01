Delhi's Air Quality Forecasting: A Leap Towards Cleaner Skies

A recent study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) reveals that Delhi's air pollution forecasting system has achieved remarkable accuracy. It predicted 'very poor and above' air quality days with over 80% precision during the last two winters, showcasing its potential in tackling the capital's air quality issues.

The city's Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) managed to forecast 83 out of 92 concerning pollution episodes during winter 2023-24, and 54 out of 58 in the subsequent season. Efforts have also improved in predicting severe pollution days, which saw a leap from one accurate prediction in 2023-24 to five in 2024-25.

Mohammad Rafiuddin from CEEW emphasizes the need for updated emission inventories to boost accuracy and advocates for a year-round operational system. Expanding these systems across India, incorporating modeling scenarios, and maintaining transparency are seen as ways to strengthen public trust and enhance Delhi's Mitigation Plan 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)