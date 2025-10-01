Himachal Pradesh Braces the Storm: A Season of Excessive Monsoon Rains

Himachal Pradesh has faced severe consequences following an excessive monsoon that brought 39% more rainfall than usual between June 1 and September 30. The state received 1,022.5 mm of rain instead of the normal 734.4 mm, as noted by the Meteorological Office.

The excessive rains led to catastrophic outcomes, including over Rs 4,881 crore in losses. The monsoon was marked by 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods, and 148 major landslides, culminating in the deaths of 454 individuals, said the MeT report.

Significantly, this year's monsoon recorded the 15th-highest rainfall in 125 years, with notable heavy rain incidents causing substantial infrastructure damage. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported 9,230 homes were either fully or partially damaged, underscoring the severity of this season's weather-related challenges.