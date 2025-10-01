Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces the Storm: A Season of Excessive Monsoon Rains

Himachal Pradesh experienced 39% excess rainfall during the monsoon, leading to devastating damage, including flash floods, landslides, and multiple fatalities. This year marked the 15th-highest rainfall in 125 years. Infrastructure damage and casualties were significant, highlighting the impact of the severe weather conditions this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:20 IST
Himachal Pradesh Braces the Storm: A Season of Excessive Monsoon Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has faced severe consequences following an excessive monsoon that brought 39% more rainfall than usual between June 1 and September 30. The state received 1,022.5 mm of rain instead of the normal 734.4 mm, as noted by the Meteorological Office.

The excessive rains led to catastrophic outcomes, including over Rs 4,881 crore in losses. The monsoon was marked by 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods, and 148 major landslides, culminating in the deaths of 454 individuals, said the MeT report.

Significantly, this year's monsoon recorded the 15th-highest rainfall in 125 years, with notable heavy rain incidents causing substantial infrastructure damage. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported 9,230 homes were either fully or partially damaged, underscoring the severity of this season's weather-related challenges.

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

 India
3
Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

 Global
4
Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025