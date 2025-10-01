India's First 3D Concrete-Printed Rural House Unveiled

Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has inaugurated India's pioneering 3D concrete-printed rural house at the Central Building Research Institute (CSIR-CBRI) in Roorkee, marking a significant advancement in rural housing technology.

At the event, Pemmasani underscored India's unwavering resolve to ensure housing for all, integrating traditional and modern methodologies. He highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin's (PMAY-G) achievements, noting the scheme's impact on income growth and women's empowerment.

He encouraged CBRI to explore further innovations, emphasizing scalability, renewable energy, and climate resilience in upcoming projects to cement a sustainable future for rural communities, aligned with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.