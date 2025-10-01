Left Menu

India's First 3D Concrete-Printed Rural House Unveiled

Union minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani inaugurated India's first 3D concrete-printed rural house in Roorkee, highlighting a milestone in rural housing by integrating traditional knowledge with modern technology. The project is part of the government's commitment to providing affordable and sustainable housing solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:46 IST
India's First 3D Concrete-Printed Rural House Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has inaugurated India's pioneering 3D concrete-printed rural house at the Central Building Research Institute (CSIR-CBRI) in Roorkee, marking a significant advancement in rural housing technology.

At the event, Pemmasani underscored India's unwavering resolve to ensure housing for all, integrating traditional and modern methodologies. He highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin's (PMAY-G) achievements, noting the scheme's impact on income growth and women's empowerment.

He encouraged CBRI to explore further innovations, emphasizing scalability, renewable energy, and climate resilience in upcoming projects to cement a sustainable future for rural communities, aligned with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

 India
3
Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

 Global
4
Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025