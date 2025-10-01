India's First 3D Concrete-Printed Rural House Unveiled
Union minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani inaugurated India's first 3D concrete-printed rural house in Roorkee, highlighting a milestone in rural housing by integrating traditional knowledge with modern technology. The project is part of the government's commitment to providing affordable and sustainable housing solutions.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has inaugurated India's pioneering 3D concrete-printed rural house at the Central Building Research Institute (CSIR-CBRI) in Roorkee, marking a significant advancement in rural housing technology.
At the event, Pemmasani underscored India's unwavering resolve to ensure housing for all, integrating traditional and modern methodologies. He highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin's (PMAY-G) achievements, noting the scheme's impact on income growth and women's empowerment.
He encouraged CBRI to explore further innovations, emphasizing scalability, renewable energy, and climate resilience in upcoming projects to cement a sustainable future for rural communities, aligned with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
ALSO READ
The Silent Backbone of India's Defence Success
The Transformation of Rs 2000 Notes in India
Historic Trade Pact Revolutionizes Economic Ties Between India and EFTA Nations
Historic Trade Partnership: India and EFTA Forge New Economic Path
Transforming India's Horticulture: Centres of Excellence Lead the Way