Odisha on Alert: Heavy Rainfall Sparks Warnings

The Odisha state government has heightened alerts across districts in response to heavy rainfall from a depression over the Bay of Bengal, officials said Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of potential flooding, with rainfall measuring up to 20 cm expected in some areas.

Precautions are in place as fishermen receive advisories to refrain from sea activities, and efforts to manage the impending weather-related challenges are in full swing.

(With inputs from agencies.)