Odisha on Alert: Heavy Rainfall Sparks Warnings

The Odisha government has issued warnings and alerts across all districts following heavy rainfall due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal. The state is bracing for potential flooding and other weather-related disruptions. Fishermen are advised to stay ashore, and preparations are underway to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha state government has heightened alerts across districts in response to heavy rainfall from a depression over the Bay of Bengal, officials said Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of potential flooding, with rainfall measuring up to 20 cm expected in some areas.

Precautions are in place as fishermen receive advisories to refrain from sea activities, and efforts to manage the impending weather-related challenges are in full swing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

