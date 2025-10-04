IAEA Wraps Up First Year of Small Modular Reactor School with Latin America Workshop

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has concluded the first year of its groundbreaking Small Modular Reactor (SMR) School, capping the initiative with a regional workshop in Argentina that brought together regulators, policymakers, and energy experts from across Latin America and the Caribbean. The five-day event, hosted in September by the Argentine Nuclear Council, marked a major milestone in the IAEA’s global effort to expand understanding and capacity for SMR deployment, a technology that is rapidly emerging as a key component in the world’s clean energy transition.

A Global Educational Initiative for a New Nuclear Era

The SMR School, launched by the IAEA in May 2025, is designed to equip countries with the technical knowledge, policy frameworks, and infrastructure planning needed to safely integrate small modular reactors into their energy systems.

Following its inaugural session in Kenya earlier this year and a second edition in Thailand in July, the Argentina workshop concluded the school’s first cycle of regional engagements. The event attracted more than 50 participants from 10 Latin American and Caribbean nations, as well as representatives from international and regional financial and energy institutions, including the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), the Latin American and Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), and the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE).

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi opened the event, calling it “an extremely important meeting” for regional cooperation on nuclear power. “We are witnessing a new and exciting phase in global nuclear energy development,” Grossi said. “This school allows our region to take part in shaping that future by building informed, capable institutions ready to guide responsible SMR deployment.”

Latin America’s Nuclear Momentum

While only Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico currently operate nuclear power plants in Latin America, interest in nuclear energy is accelerating across the region. Seven countries in Central and South America are considered “newcomers” to nuclear power, exploring the technology’s potential to diversify their energy portfolios, meet growing electricity demand, and achieve net-zero carbon goals.

The creation of Argentina’s Nuclear Council, which hosted the workshop, is part of the country’s broader strategy to expand its nuclear capabilities, including the CAREM project, one of the world’s leading SMR prototypes. Participants visited both the CAREM construction site and the Atucha Nuclear Power Plant, Argentina’s first commercial nuclear facility, now over five decades old.

“The SMR School in Argentina offered Brazil a valuable opportunity to share its perspectives on SMR and microreactor technologies,” said Nelbia da Silva Lapa of Brazil’s National Nuclear Energy Commission. “We were able to discuss regulatory frameworks, emergency planning zones, and the potential for Brazil and Argentina to support newcomer countries.”

Strengthening Knowledge and Capacity

The workshop provided an in-depth curriculum covering SMR technologies, nuclear safety, waste management, regulatory frameworks, and strategic energy planning. Sessions also addressed how countries can integrate nuclear energy into national climate strategies and sustainable development goals.

Participants shared national progress reports, highlighting the growing political and institutional support for nuclear energy across the region. Gaddis Enrique Corporan Segura, Vice Minister of Nuclear Energy in the Dominican Republic, called the training “an important milestone” in his country’s energy roadmap.

“It allowed us to learn from the main perspectives and advances of Latin American countries in nuclear power generation,” he said. “It also helped narrow our learning curve on the technical, economic, and social aspects of SMRs and technology development.”

SMRs: A Key to a Clean Energy Future

Globally, there are about 70 small modular reactor designs currently under development. Unlike large conventional nuclear power plants, SMRs are compact, scalable, and flexible, with capacities typically ranging from 10 to 300 megawatts. They can be deployed in remote regions, integrated into existing grids, or used to provide low-carbon power for industrial operations such as desalination and hydrogen production.

According to the IAEA’s latest energy projections, global nuclear power capacity could increase 2.6 times by 2050 in the high-case scenario, with SMRs representing around one-quarter of the new capacity. For developing nations, SMRs offer a potential entry point into nuclear power with lower upfront costs and enhanced safety systems.

“Nuclear energy, and particularly SMRs, is increasingly recognized as a valid and beneficial alternative for the energy transition in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Guido Maiulini, Head of Strategic Advisory at OLADE. “It is crucial that we use opportunities such as this workshop to build regional dialogue on the expectations, challenges, and opportunities this technology represents.”

Building the Framework for the Future

The SMR School is part of the IAEA’s broader effort to strengthen nuclear capacity-building in developing regions. The Argentina event was organized under the technical cooperation project “Supporting the Development of Comprehensive Energy Plans Considering the Climate, Land, Energy and Water Nexus in Latin America and the Caribbean”, which promotes sustainable, integrated energy planning in line with climate and environmental goals.

In addition to training, the IAEA provides a suite of tools to assist Member States through its SMR Platform and the Nuclear Harmonization and Standardization Initiative (NHSI). These initiatives help nations build the infrastructure, safety oversight, and regulatory mechanisms required to deploy small modular reactors responsibly.

“By sharing knowledge, harmonizing standards, and supporting regulatory readiness, the IAEA is ensuring that countries across Latin America and beyond are prepared to safely and effectively harness SMR technology,” Grossi emphasized.

Looking Ahead

As the global energy landscape shifts toward low-carbon solutions, SMRs are emerging as a bridge between sustainability, reliability, and innovation. With more SMR Schools planned for 2026, the IAEA aims to deepen international cooperation and ensure that no country is left behind in the transition to clean nuclear energy.

“Education and preparedness are the foundation of safe and sustainable nuclear power,” said Grossi. “The momentum we are seeing in Latin America is not just about technology — it is about shaping a future of clean, secure, and equitable energy for all.”