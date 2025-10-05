Left Menu

Landslides and Floods Devastate Eastern Nepal: 40 Dead, Many Missing

At least 40 people have died and five are missing in eastern Nepal due to landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall over the weekend. The disaster primarily affected the Ilam district, and rescue operations are actively underway. Authorities have restricted travel and issued alerts for affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a tragic turn of events, heavy rainfall has triggered landslides and floods across eastern Nepal, resulting in the deaths of at least 40 individuals, with five more missing as of Sunday morning.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) reports that most casualties occurred in the Ilam district of Koshi province. Rescue efforts, involving Nepalese security forces, are ongoing.

The authorities have implemented travel restrictions and issued alerts as monsoon conditions persist across multiple provinces, disrupting domestic flights and heightening concerns of further natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

