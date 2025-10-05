Landslides and Floods Devastate Eastern Nepal: 40 Dead, Many Missing

In a tragic turn of events, heavy rainfall has triggered landslides and floods across eastern Nepal, resulting in the deaths of at least 40 individuals, with five more missing as of Sunday morning.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) reports that most casualties occurred in the Ilam district of Koshi province. Rescue efforts, involving Nepalese security forces, are ongoing.

The authorities have implemented travel restrictions and issued alerts as monsoon conditions persist across multiple provinces, disrupting domestic flights and heightening concerns of further natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)