Typhoon Matmo: Massive Evacuations and Red Alerts in Southern China

Typhoon Matmo intensified on Sunday, causing large-scale evacuations in China's Guangdong and Hainan provinces. The storm reached Zhanjiang with winds of 151 kph, triggering a red-level warning. Preparations included flight cancellations and business shutdowns, while authorities warned of significant rainfall up to 249 mm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Typhoon Matmo intensified on Sunday, leading to the evacuation of 347,000 individuals from China's southern provinces of Guangdong and Hainan. With sustained wind speeds of 151 kph, the storm hit Zhanjiang, prompting a red-alert warning, the highest level in China's warning system.

In anticipation of the storm, Hainan province halted flights, public transport, and businesses, evacuating almost 198,000 people. Guangdong saw 151,000 evacuations as well, as large waves washed over coastal roads in Zhanjiang. Heavy rainfall between 100 to 249 mm is expected in parts of Guangdong and Hainan.

Educational activities in Macau were suspended despite it being outside the typhoon's direct path. The storm previously affected over 220,000 individuals in the Philippines, mainly in agricultural and mountainous regions, with 35,000 seeking shelter away from vulnerable areas. Its trajectory now points towards northern Vietnam and China's Yunnan province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

