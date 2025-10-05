Typhoon Matmo: Massive Evacuations and Red Alerts in Southern China

Typhoon Matmo intensified on Sunday, leading to the evacuation of 347,000 individuals from China's southern provinces of Guangdong and Hainan. With sustained wind speeds of 151 kph, the storm hit Zhanjiang, prompting a red-alert warning, the highest level in China's warning system.

In anticipation of the storm, Hainan province halted flights, public transport, and businesses, evacuating almost 198,000 people. Guangdong saw 151,000 evacuations as well, as large waves washed over coastal roads in Zhanjiang. Heavy rainfall between 100 to 249 mm is expected in parts of Guangdong and Hainan.

Educational activities in Macau were suspended despite it being outside the typhoon's direct path. The storm previously affected over 220,000 individuals in the Philippines, mainly in agricultural and mountainous regions, with 35,000 seeking shelter away from vulnerable areas. Its trajectory now points towards northern Vietnam and China's Yunnan province.

