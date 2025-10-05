Landslide Havoc in Darjeeling: Disaster Strikes Amidst Festivities

In a tragic turn of events, relentless downpours triggered massive landslides across the Mirik and Darjeeling hills in West Bengal, claiming the lives of at least 20 individuals, including children, on Sunday. The calamity left scores injured, swept away homes, severed road links, and stranded hundreds of tourists, officials reported.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and district administration reported fatalities in several locations, including Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, and Mirik Lake area. North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha described the loss of lives as tragic and alarming, indicating that the death toll might rise further.

Rescue efforts, severely hampered by continuous rain, are ongoing, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation for the victims. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall, warning of more potential landslides, further complicating rescue and relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)