Devastating Deluge in Darjeeling: Torrential Rains Trigger Chaos and Landslides

The meteorological department has issued urgent red alerts for Darjeeling, Coochbehar, and Alipurduar, signaling severe rainfall risks over the next 24 hours. Yellow alerts remain for other parts, predicting heavy rain and potential widespread damage.

Tragedy struck the Mirik and Darjeeling hills as persistent rain triggered massive landslides, killing 20 people and injuring many more. Essential road links have been severed, and villages are isolated, leaving tourists stranded. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted the severity, drawing parallels to recent Kolkata floods.

Heavy rains, reaching over 300 mm in just 12 hours, exacerbated the crisis. CM Banerjee plans to assess the damage during a visit on October 6. Authorities are working to ensure stranded tourists' safe return, urging calm amidst the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)