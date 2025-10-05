Left Menu

Devastating Deluge in Darjeeling: Torrential Rains Trigger Chaos and Landslides

Relentless rainfall in Darjeeling, Coochbehar, and Alipurduar has led to widespread devastation, including landslides, fatalities, and stranded tourists. The meteorological department issued red and yellow alerts for various regions, warning of further heavy rainfall. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is monitoring the situation closely and has promised to assist affected tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:12 IST
Devastating Deluge in Darjeeling: Torrential Rains Trigger Chaos and Landslides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The meteorological department has issued urgent red alerts for Darjeeling, Coochbehar, and Alipurduar, signaling severe rainfall risks over the next 24 hours. Yellow alerts remain for other parts, predicting heavy rain and potential widespread damage.

Tragedy struck the Mirik and Darjeeling hills as persistent rain triggered massive landslides, killing 20 people and injuring many more. Essential road links have been severed, and villages are isolated, leaving tourists stranded. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted the severity, drawing parallels to recent Kolkata floods.

Heavy rains, reaching over 300 mm in just 12 hours, exacerbated the crisis. CM Banerjee plans to assess the damage during a visit on October 6. Authorities are working to ensure stranded tourists' safe return, urging calm amidst the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

 India
3
Sydney Shooting: Unraveling Motive Behind 50 Shots Fired

Sydney Shooting: Unraveling Motive Behind 50 Shots Fired

 Australia
4
Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025