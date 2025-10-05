Left Menu

Nepal in Crisis: Torrential Rains Cause Devastation

Severe rains in eastern Nepal resulted in at least 51 deaths due to floods and landslides. Koshi province was the worst affected, with various districts suffering fatalities. Rescue operations were initiated, and the government provided monetary relief to the victims. Domestic flights were temporarily stopped due to poor weather.

Updated: 05-10-2025 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least 51 people have died in eastern Nepal following relentless torrential rains that triggered landslides and floods, officials confirmed. The majority of deaths were in Koshi province, the hardest hit region.

The monsoon, active across five of Nepal's seven provinces, led to eight major rivers surpassing danger levels. Authorities issued a red alert for areas around the Bagmati and East Rapti rivers. Flights which had been halted due to weather conditions, resumed from Kathmandu as skies cleared on Sunday morning.

Rescue operations are underway with the involvement of the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force. The government announced immediate relief funds for victims' families and offered free treatment for the injured. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity and offered help, emphasizing India's commitment as a first responder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

