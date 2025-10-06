Left Menu

Kyrgyzstan Shaken by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Kyrgyzstan on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Initially, EMSC reported the earthquake’s magnitude as 5.7. The quake, with a depth of 7 km, highlights the seismic activity in the region.

Updated: 06-10-2025 02:17 IST
Kyrgyzstan Shaken by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Kyrgyzstan experienced a significant seismic event when a 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake, which prompted concerns over its intensity, originated at a depth of 7 kilometers beneath the surface.

Initially, the EMSC had reported the magnitude as 5.7, reflecting the challenges of accurately measuring such natural occurrences.

