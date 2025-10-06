Left Menu

Turbulent Waters: The Flood Challenge in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticizes Damodar Valley Corporation for flooding caused by water release during a festival. While DVC defends its actions for dam safety, sedimentation in rivers exacerbates flooding. Coordinated strategies involving dredging and silt management are essential for long-term solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:15 IST
Turbulent Waters: The Flood Challenge in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced strong criticism against the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), accusing the central PSU of causing widespread flooding by releasing water from dams without adequate notice to the state's irrigation department during the Durga Puja festival.

The DVC has refuted these allegations, citing necessary water releases for dam safety and coordination with state officials, though it claims state responses are lacking. The longstanding issue is exacerbated by the decreased carrying capacity of downstream rivers burdened with sedimentation.

Addressing the flooding problem requires a comprehensive approach. The state government advocates for better coordination and anticipates a shift in strategy, focusing on large-scale dredging projects and sustainable silt management to mitigate the annual flood crisis.

TRENDING

1
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
2
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States
4
Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025