Turbulent Waters: The Flood Challenge in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced strong criticism against the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), accusing the central PSU of causing widespread flooding by releasing water from dams without adequate notice to the state's irrigation department during the Durga Puja festival.

The DVC has refuted these allegations, citing necessary water releases for dam safety and coordination with state officials, though it claims state responses are lacking. The longstanding issue is exacerbated by the decreased carrying capacity of downstream rivers burdened with sedimentation.

Addressing the flooding problem requires a comprehensive approach. The state government advocates for better coordination and anticipates a shift in strategy, focusing on large-scale dredging projects and sustainable silt management to mitigate the annual flood crisis.