Trapped on Everest: A Blizzard's Fury

A blizzard on the Tibetan slopes of Mt. Everest has claimed the life of one hiker and left over 200 stranded, according to local Chinese authorities. At least 350 people have been evacuated, but rescue crews continue to brave harsh weather conditions in efforts to reach those still in peril.

The devastating snowstorm hit Dingri County, affecting hikers navigating the mountain trails around Qudeng Town. Emergency services swiftly enacted a rescue operation, successfully establishing contact with the stranded climbers and providing them with essentials as they make their way to safety in Qudeng Town.

Reports indicate that despite the avalanche threat and frigid climate, all rescue efforts are being amplified with assistance from local villagers, guides, and authorities. Meanwhile, thousands visited Tibet for the country's National Day celebrations, further compounding rescue logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)