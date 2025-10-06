Left Menu

Trapped on Everest: A Blizzard's Fury

A deadly blizzard struck the Tibetan slopes of Mt. Everest, leaving one hiker dead and over 200 stranded. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with 350 hikers already rescued. Stranded individuals are receiving assistance, while challenging weather conditions hinder rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:35 IST
Trapped on Everest: A Blizzard's Fury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A blizzard on the Tibetan slopes of Mt. Everest has claimed the life of one hiker and left over 200 stranded, according to local Chinese authorities. At least 350 people have been evacuated, but rescue crews continue to brave harsh weather conditions in efforts to reach those still in peril.

The devastating snowstorm hit Dingri County, affecting hikers navigating the mountain trails around Qudeng Town. Emergency services swiftly enacted a rescue operation, successfully establishing contact with the stranded climbers and providing them with essentials as they make their way to safety in Qudeng Town.

Reports indicate that despite the avalanche threat and frigid climate, all rescue efforts are being amplified with assistance from local villagers, guides, and authorities. Meanwhile, thousands visited Tibet for the country's National Day celebrations, further compounding rescue logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
2
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States
4
Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025