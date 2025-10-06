India Launches Multi-Level Wildlife Conservation Projects

In an effort to boost wildlife conservation, the Indian government launched five significant projects focusing on various species and human-animal conflict management. The initiatives were presented during Wildlife Week celebrations.

A prominent component is the 'Tigers Outside Tiger Reserves' project, which addresses rising human-tiger conflicts as many tigers now inhabit areas outside protected zones. The program will deploy rapid response teams, monitoring tools, and community outreach efforts to prevent incidents and ensure safety for both humans and wildlife.

Additionally, conservation plans for gharials, sloth bears, and the endangered Ganges river dolphin were announced. These projects emphasize scientific research, community participation, and technology to safeguard habitats. A Centre of Excellence for Human-Wildlife Conflict Management was also inaugurated to support policy creation and practical conflict resolution solutions.

