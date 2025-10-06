Left Menu

India Launches Multi-Level Wildlife Conservation Projects

The Indian government unveiled five national wildlife conservation projects addressing species protection and human-animal conflict management. Key initiatives focus on tigers, gharials, sloth bears, dolphins, and establishing a Centre of Excellence for Human-Wildlife Conflict. The projects include community engagement, technology integration, and capacity building to improve conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:58 IST
India Launches Multi-Level Wildlife Conservation Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to boost wildlife conservation, the Indian government launched five significant projects focusing on various species and human-animal conflict management. The initiatives were presented during Wildlife Week celebrations.

A prominent component is the 'Tigers Outside Tiger Reserves' project, which addresses rising human-tiger conflicts as many tigers now inhabit areas outside protected zones. The program will deploy rapid response teams, monitoring tools, and community outreach efforts to prevent incidents and ensure safety for both humans and wildlife.

Additionally, conservation plans for gharials, sloth bears, and the endangered Ganges river dolphin were announced. These projects emphasize scientific research, community participation, and technology to safeguard habitats. A Centre of Excellence for Human-Wildlife Conflict Management was also inaugurated to support policy creation and practical conflict resolution solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
2
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States
4
Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025