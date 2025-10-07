Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrants Lost off Lesbos

A tragic incident occurred off the Greek island of Lesbos where four migrants died after their boat sank. A rescue operation saved 34 migrants, with a total of 38 reported to be on the boat. This tragedy highlights ongoing migration challenges as Greece enforces tougher migration rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
A tragic event unfolded off the Greek island of Lesbos, with four migrants losing their lives after their boat sank, as reported by the Greek coastguard on Tuesday. A swift search-and-rescue operation ensured the safety of 34 migrants, who were found ashore in the island's south.

According to initial reports, the vessel was carrying 38 individuals. The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, marking another somber chapter in the ongoing migration narrative. During the 2015-16 migration crisis, Greece was at the forefront, as over a million people fled war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa to seek refuge in Europe.

Although migrant flows had decreased, recent policy changes by the Greek government have tightened migration regulations. This adjustment comes amid renewed arrivals, as individuals journey from Libya to Greece's islands, including Crete and Gavdos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

