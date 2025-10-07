Tragedy at Sea: Migrants Lost off Lesbos

A tragic event unfolded off the Greek island of Lesbos, with four migrants losing their lives after their boat sank, as reported by the Greek coastguard on Tuesday. A swift search-and-rescue operation ensured the safety of 34 migrants, who were found ashore in the island's south.

According to initial reports, the vessel was carrying 38 individuals. The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, marking another somber chapter in the ongoing migration narrative. During the 2015-16 migration crisis, Greece was at the forefront, as over a million people fled war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa to seek refuge in Europe.

Although migrant flows had decreased, recent policy changes by the Greek government have tightened migration regulations. This adjustment comes amid renewed arrivals, as individuals journey from Libya to Greece's islands, including Crete and Gavdos.

