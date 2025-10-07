Delhi Drenched: Sudden Downpour Surprises Commuters

Delhi residents were caught off guard on Tuesday as the skies darkened and an unexpected downpour swept across the capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow and orange alerts, warning of moderate rainfall with light thunderstorms and lightning.

The IMD forecast included the likelihood of moderate thunderstorms with lightning, hail, and wind speeds between 40 and 60 kmph across several areas of Delhi. Morning temperatures dipped to 21 degrees Celsius, marking an unusual chill for the season.

Throughout the day, light rain continued as a result of a Western Disturbance impacting the region. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 12.6 mm of rainfall over 24 hours, and the city's maximum temperature is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius. Delhi's air quality remained satisfactory, with an AQI of 68 as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board.

