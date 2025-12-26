Left Menu

Odisha Gripped by Cold Wave: Temperatures Plunge Below 10°C

Odisha is experiencing a cold wave with temperatures dropping below 10°C across 11 locations. Koraput recorded the lowest temperature at 4.8°C. The cold spell is expected to continue with fog warnings issued for several districts. Night temperatures will remain constant but are predicted to gradually rise.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:06 IST
Several regions of Odisha are experiencing a cold wave, with mercury levels dipping below 10 degrees Celsius in 11 areas on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Koraput town in southern Odisha recorded the lowest temperature at 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Semiliguda in Koraput district registered a night temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures at Daringbadi in Kandhamal district recorded a minimum of 6.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda at 7.2 degrees Celsius, and Phulbani at 7.5 degrees Celsius. Other regions such as Rourkela, Kirei, Nabarangpur, Sundargarh, and Bhawanipatna also experienced chilly conditions with temperatures ranging from 8 to 9.8 degrees Celsius. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded night temperatures of 14.6 degrees Celsius and 12.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD's Bhubaneswar center director, Manorama Mohanty, stated that the cold conditions would persist due to stable night temperatures over the next four days, after which a gradual increase is expected. Moreover, shallow to moderate fog is predicted in isolated districts during the morning hours over the coming five days.

Dense fog forecasts have prompted a "yellow warning" for districts including Kandhamal, Koraput, Kalahandi, and Nayagarh on Saturday. The same warning applies to Kandhamal, Koraput, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, and Khurda districts on Sunday. Additionally, dense fog is anticipated in Khurda, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur on December 29 and 30, and similar warnings are issued for Balasore and Gajapati districts for December 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

