Powerful Earthquake Rocks Papua New Guinea

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck Papua New Guinea, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, a powerful earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale hit Papua New Guinea, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) confirmed.

The seismic event's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, creating significant concern among local populations.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation, though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received.

(With inputs from agencies.)

