Powerful Earthquake Rocks Papua New Guinea
A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck Papua New Guinea, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been confirmed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:48 IST
