Tata Housing Launches Luxurious Tower 14 in Bahadurgarh's New Haven
Tata Housing announced the launch of Tower 14 in its New Haven project, following the success of previous towers. Located in Bahadurgarh, the project offers premium 2 and 3 BHK apartments and underscores the area's growth as a real estate hub. Tata's commitment to sustainable development is highlighted by IGBC certification.
New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:59 IST
Tata Housing has officially launched Tower 14 in its New Haven project in Bahadurgarh, marking another phase of success following previous tower launches.
With over 450 units sold within a month, Bahadurgarh is rapidly emerging as a prime real estate hub, thanks to improved connectivity and strategic location.
Tower 14 offers thoughtfully designed 2 and 3 BHK apartments, featuring sustainable design certified by IGBC, furthering Tata's legacy of quality and innovation in housing.
