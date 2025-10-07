Tata Housing Launches Luxurious Tower 14 in Bahadurgarh's New Haven

Tata Housing has officially launched Tower 14 in its New Haven project in Bahadurgarh, marking another phase of success following previous tower launches.

With over 450 units sold within a month, Bahadurgarh is rapidly emerging as a prime real estate hub, thanks to improved connectivity and strategic location.

Tower 14 offers thoughtfully designed 2 and 3 BHK apartments, featuring sustainable design certified by IGBC, furthering Tata's legacy of quality and innovation in housing.

