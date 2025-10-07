Left Menu

Growing Giants: Tamil Nadu's Elephant Population on the Rise

Tamil Nadu's wild elephant population has increased to 3,170, reflecting successful conservation efforts. The Third Synchronised Elephant Population Estimation report highlights habitat restoration, technology use, and collaborative efforts with Karnataka. The state has expanded protected areas to support this growth, ensuring elephants remain integral to both the ecosystem and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to wildlife conservation, Tamil Nadu's wild elephant population has witnessed an encouraging increase. The latest data reveals a rise to 3,170 elephants, up from the 3,063 counted previously. State Minister for Forests, R S Raja Kannapan, disclosed this in a recent announcement.

The positive trend, marked by scientific wildlife management and community-driven initiatives, was highlighted during the release of the Third Synchronised Elephant Population Estimation report, which coincided with Wildlife Week celebrations. The report underscores the state's commitment to conservation, focusing on habitat restoration and the use of technology.

Special efforts have been made to expand protected habitats, as seen with the establishment of the Agasthyamalai Elephant Reserve and other sanctuaries. The synchronised survey, conducted in collaboration with Karnataka, covered 26 forest divisions, revealing the highest elephant density at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

