Growing Giants: Tamil Nadu's Elephant Population on the Rise

In a significant boost to wildlife conservation, Tamil Nadu's wild elephant population has witnessed an encouraging increase. The latest data reveals a rise to 3,170 elephants, up from the 3,063 counted previously. State Minister for Forests, R S Raja Kannapan, disclosed this in a recent announcement.

The positive trend, marked by scientific wildlife management and community-driven initiatives, was highlighted during the release of the Third Synchronised Elephant Population Estimation report, which coincided with Wildlife Week celebrations. The report underscores the state's commitment to conservation, focusing on habitat restoration and the use of technology.

Special efforts have been made to expand protected habitats, as seen with the establishment of the Agasthyamalai Elephant Reserve and other sanctuaries. The synchronised survey, conducted in collaboration with Karnataka, covered 26 forest divisions, revealing the highest elephant density at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)