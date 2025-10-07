Maharashtra Cabinet Drives Urban Transformation with Slum Redevelopment and Green Initiatives

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved an ambitious initiative to redevelop Mumbai's slum areas into integrated housing projects aimed at improving living standards and urban infrastructure. Orchestrated by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, this scheme intends to expedite large-scale slum redevelopment in the city, which is often dubbed as India's financial capital.

The project will foster an improved quality of life and promote private investments and construction activity, as stated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's office. Expected benefits include job creation within the construction and related sectors, significantly contributing to Mumbai's economic development.

Additionally, the Cabinet adopted multiple policies including a comprehensive state-wide sewage treatment plan fostering circular economy concepts, and strategic moves to elevate green transport initiatives, reflecting the government's commitment to sustainable urban growth. The wide-reaching agenda also enveloped educational welfare advancements and judicial system enhancements.

