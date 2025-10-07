Powerful Earthquake Strikes Near Lae, Papua New Guinea

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck near Lae, Papua New Guinea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The city's police officer, Mildred Ongige, communicated via telephone that a significant quake was experienced, though a detailed assessment of potential damage is still pending. Notably, no tsunami warning has been issued.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed the quake struck at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter located 26 km from Lae. Despite the strong tremors, local reports have yet to detail any specific damages. Initially, the German Research Centre for Geosciences pegged the quake at 6.8 before adjustment by USGS to 6.6.

Historical context recalls a deadly earthquake in March the previous year in Papua New Guinea's East Sepik province, resulting in fatalities and severe property damage. As part of the Pacific's volatile 'Ring of Fire', Papua New Guinea regularly experiences seismic activity.

