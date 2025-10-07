Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Near Lae, Papua New Guinea

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Lae, Papua New Guinea, with no immediate reports of damage or tsunami warnings. Initially reported as 6.8 by the GFZ, it was later adjusted. The quake, at a depth of 10 km, highlights the region's vulnerability as part of the Pacific's 'Ring of Fire'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck near Lae, Papua New Guinea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The city's police officer, Mildred Ongige, communicated via telephone that a significant quake was experienced, though a detailed assessment of potential damage is still pending. Notably, no tsunami warning has been issued.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed the quake struck at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter located 26 km from Lae. Despite the strong tremors, local reports have yet to detail any specific damages. Initially, the German Research Centre for Geosciences pegged the quake at 6.8 before adjustment by USGS to 6.6.

Historical context recalls a deadly earthquake in March the previous year in Papua New Guinea's East Sepik province, resulting in fatalities and severe property damage. As part of the Pacific's volatile 'Ring of Fire', Papua New Guinea regularly experiences seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

