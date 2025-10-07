Unity One Elegante: A New Retail Landmark in Delhi

Parsvnath Developers Ltd, in partnership with Unity Group, has fully leased its new shopping mall 'Unity One Elegante' in Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the company as it prepares to open the doors to the public imminently.

The expansive retail space covers 3 lakh square feet, with the project spanning over 28,400 square meters. Parsvnath announced the receipt of the Occupancy-Cum-Completion Certificate from the Delhi Development Authority, signaling the mall's readiness for operation.

Despite experiencing financial losses in recent fiscal years, Parsvnath Developers remains focused on expanding its footprint, targeting new commercial ventures across 37 cities in 13 states with strategic partnerships.