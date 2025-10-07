Left Menu

Unity One Elegante: A New Retail Landmark in Delhi

Realty firms Parsvnath Developers Ltd and Unity Group have fully leased their 3 lakh sq ft shopping mall located at Netaji Subhash Place, Delhi. The mall, named Unity One Elegante, has received the Occupancy-Cum-Completion Certificate, and is set to open soon. Parsvnath Developers is expanding its commercial projects across 37 major cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:57 IST
Unity One Elegante: A New Retail Landmark in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Parsvnath Developers Ltd, in partnership with Unity Group, has fully leased its new shopping mall 'Unity One Elegante' in Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the company as it prepares to open the doors to the public imminently.

The expansive retail space covers 3 lakh square feet, with the project spanning over 28,400 square meters. Parsvnath announced the receipt of the Occupancy-Cum-Completion Certificate from the Delhi Development Authority, signaling the mall's readiness for operation.

Despite experiencing financial losses in recent fiscal years, Parsvnath Developers remains focused on expanding its footprint, targeting new commercial ventures across 37 cities in 13 states with strategic partnerships.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

 India
2
Markets Teeter Amid Political and Economic Crossroads

Markets Teeter Amid Political and Economic Crossroads

 Global
3
YSRCP's Bold Stand Against Medical College Privatization

YSRCP's Bold Stand Against Medical College Privatization

 India
4
Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025