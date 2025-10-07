DRDO Launches IRSA 1.0 to Revolutionize Military Communication Interoperability

In a landmark move towards achieving technological self-reliance and enhanced interoperability in military communications, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the Tri-Services, formally released the Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA) Standard 1.0 on October 7, 2025, at a national workshop held at DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi.

The launch of IRSA 1.0 marks a significant milestone in India’s defence modernization journey, laying the foundation for interoperable, secure, and indigenous communication systems tailored for the needs of the Indian Armed Forces. The event was graced by Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, as the Chief Guest, while Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, and Dr. Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar, attended as Guests of Honour.

Defining a New Era in Defence Communications

The Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA) is a comprehensive software specification for Software Defined Radios (SDR) — a class of advanced communication systems that replace traditional hardware components with software-based processing. IRSA defines standardized interfaces, APIs, execution environments, and waveform portability mechanisms, enabling seamless communication across different radio systems used by the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

By ensuring waveform portability, SDR interoperability, certification, and conformance, IRSA allows diverse military platforms to exchange information securely and efficiently, even during complex multi-domain operations.

“IRSA is designed in India, for India, and ready for the world. It represents a defining step in our journey towards indigenous, future-ready, and interoperable communication technologies,” said Dr. Kamat during the launch.

A Leap Toward Indigenous Defence Innovation

The development of IRSA aligns with the Government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative and Make in India mission. It positions India among a select group of nations with their own standardized radio architecture frameworks — similar to the U.S. Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS) Software Communications Architecture (SCA) and the European Secure Software Radio (ESSOR) initiatives.

This indigenous standard will not only reduce dependence on foreign technologies but also enable Indian defence manufacturers, startups, and research institutions to develop interoperable SDR systems domestically, thereby strengthening the national security ecosystem.

Air Marshal Dixit noted, “Communication interoperability is central to modern warfare. IRSA is a force multiplier that will empower our services to operate as one integrated combat system, ensuring seamless information flow and mission success.”

Building an Interoperable and Secure Defence Network

The modern battlefield is increasingly network-centric, where success depends on real-time information sharing across air, land, sea, cyber, and space domains. SDRs based on IRSA standards will serve as the backbone of integrated communication networks, connecting combat platforms, sensors, and command centres in dynamic environments.

By defining open architecture interfaces, IRSA ensures that future communication systems remain technology-agnostic and upgradable, supporting new waveforms, encryption algorithms, and emerging technologies such as AI-assisted communications, quantum key distribution, and 5G-based tactical networks.

A Collaborative Ecosystem for Defence R&D

The National Workshop on IRSA 1.0 provided an interactive platform for representatives from the Indian Armed Forces, Department of Defence Production (DDP), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), private industry, startups, academia, and research institutions.

Discussions focused on:

The journey and evolution of IRSA from concept to standardization.

Technical architecture , defining software frameworks and certification processes.

The roles of stakeholders in creating an ecosystem for innovation and production.

Pilot projects and adoption pathways for defence and dual-use applications.

Dr. Rajat Moona emphasized the importance of academia-industry synergy in shaping India’s communication technologies. He stated, “Collaborative research and open-standard frameworks like IRSA bridge the gap between academic innovation and national defence needs.”

Empowering Defence Industry and Startups

The release of IRSA opens new opportunities for India’s defence manufacturing and technology ecosystem, particularly for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups engaged in defence communication solutions. The standardized framework allows these entities to develop interoperable modules, test them for compliance, and integrate them with existing systems without vendor lock-in.

This will accelerate the creation of cost-effective, scalable, and export-ready SDR products, propelling India toward becoming a global hub for defence electronics. The IRSA standard is also expected to be adopted by defence PSUs such as BEL and HAL, as well as private companies engaged in tactical communication development.

Future Roadmap: From Standardization to Implementation

The introduction of IRSA 1.0 marks the beginning of a long-term roadmap to build an ecosystem of interoperable defence communications. Future versions of the standard are expected to expand its scope by incorporating:

Next-generation waveforms for high-speed data, satellite, and secure tactical links.

Advanced encryption and cybersecurity mechanisms for anti-jamming resilience.

AI/ML integration for dynamic spectrum management and adaptive communication.

Joint testing facilities and certification frameworks across defence R&D establishments.

The DRDO and IDS plan to implement pilot deployments across select tri-service units to validate IRSA-based radios in operational conditions.

Strengthening India’s Defence Preparedness

By establishing IRSA as a national standard, India takes a strategic leap toward technological sovereignty in communication systems, an area traditionally dominated by imported technologies. The standard not only enhances interoperability across the Armed Forces but also strengthens jointness, a critical component of modern integrated theatre operations.

“IRSA 1.0 is not merely a technical standard—it’s a strategic enabler for a connected, collaborative, and combat-ready Indian Armed Forces,” said a senior DRDO official.

With this milestone, India has positioned itself at the forefront of defence communication innovation, reflecting its growing capacity to design, develop, and deploy indigenous technologies that meet the demands of modern warfare.